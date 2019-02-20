Sips ’n’ Science to focus on bees
The Luckuamute Watershed Council will host a Sips ’n’ Science Pub Talk, “The Mighty Mason Bee,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Valkyrie Wine Tavern, 301 S. Main St., Independence.
The event is free, with a $3 suggested donation.
Pollinators are in decline, but people can help. Mason bee, orchard bee, blue orchard bee, and spring mason bee are all common names for the Osmia Lignaria, a solitary bee native to North America that is easy to support in a home garden.
Jerry Paul, a board member of the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, will introduce attendees to the mason bee life cycle and share some tips on how to encourage and care for native pollinators, including how to build mason bee boxes.
For more information: www.luckiamutelwc.org/mason-bees.
Seminar for advanced notary offered Thursday
Heather Wilson, with the Secretary of State Corporate Division, will host a free advanced notary public seminar from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Indy Commons in downtown Independence.
The seminar is for people who are already notaries and are interested in additional information about notarization that isn’t covered in a basic class. Brush up on notary law, rules and best practices.
Learn to sew at library
The Independence Public Library will host a class on sewing basics at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Do you have a sewing machine but don’t know where to start? This workshop will cover the basics of working with sewing machines and patterns. If you have a portable machine, feel free to bring it with you. This program will be held in the library meeting room.
Also at the library, Wobblebots 2 will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants will make a new wobblebot design to take home.
Family story time and after-school activities will not be held Wednesday (today) but will resume at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, on Feb. 27.
Celebrate Oregon at museum
Join Polk County Historical Society for a lecture by Oregon State archivist Mary Beth Herkert at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the museum.
Herkert has worked at the Oregon State Archives since 1985, and became the state archivist in 2005.
February 2019 is the 160th anniversary of Oregon statehood. In recognition, Herkert will tell stories about how James K. Polk, 11th U.S. president, encouraged westward migration, influenced the establishment of Polk County, and pressed Congress toward Oregon’s territorial status and eventual statehood.
Light refreshments will be available. The program is free to members and children younger than 18.
Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors. The museum is located in Rickreall, next to the Polk County Fairgrounds.
Dallas garden club on Monday
The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
The featured speaker will be Kristin A. Babbs. She notes that the Willamette Valley is known for its abundant rainfall and lush landscapes, but summer heat and the abundance of fuels can leave the valley just as vulnerable to wildfire as any other fire-prone area of the state. Homeowners can decrease the potential for damage to their home and property by incorporating Firewise USA principles around their home. That includes maintaining a 30-foot flammable-free area around the home and using fire-resistant plants in the landscaping. Kristin’s presentation is designed to show homeowners how to incorporate these principles around your home. Light refreshments will be served, and there is no charge.
Club membership is open to all, and visitors are always welcome. For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.
Happy birthday, Independence
The city of Independence is hosting a birthday party through Saturday, culminating in a big party at the Independence Heritage Museum, Third Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants may get involved by completing an Independence scavenger/history hunt, finishing a history hunt crossword, and enjoying cake and goodies.
For more information: indybday@gmail.com.
