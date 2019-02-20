Pedee Church has a new administrative assistant as of this month. April Makalea had been their administrative assistant for the past few years and got them up and running with a new computer program and got their records straightened out with her considerable administrative skills. Cassandra Heller will now keep them on track.
—
Kalina Brotherton came home with a champion award on her chicken from the 4-H Youth Educational Show on Feb. 9 at the Polk County Fairgrounds. Kalina gets her love of animals from her veterinarian mother, Trina Brotherton, who has a practice in Dallas. She sadly lost her bearded dragon, Rontu, recently, but is looking forward to getting another interesting pet. Maybe a hedgehog?
—
Paul and Diane Telfer arrived home after spending a month in Southern California and Arizona, where they hiked and visited cousins. I-5 was closed because of snow on the way home, so they took a detour and came up the Coast, enjoying the redwoods as they traveled.
—
On Sunday, March 10, Pedee Church will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the building of the church. Pedee Church has been going for many more years than 60, but in 1959, they built this one. This special celebration will include guest speakers Conference Superintendent Randy Myers and Rev. Carl Duhrkoop, who began his career here in Pedee, a potluck, and other activities, including opening the time capsule placed in the church building in 1959. Their records show that the church was established in 1890, but if anyone can confirm the date, please let them know. Also, if you have any pictures or articles of church events over the last 60 years, drop them off, mail them in, or email them to Pedeechurch@gmail.com.
