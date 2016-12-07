Dallas Roundup: Dragons Fall To Glencoe

HILLSBORO — Dallas’ boys basketball team lost to Glencoe 37-32 on Friday in the team’s season-opener. The Dragons led 21-15 at the half.

“I thought we played well enough defensively to win,” coach Trent Schwartz said. “The kids executed the game plan well, limiting a 6-foot-6 post to 12 points. We had some flashes offensively, particularly in the second quarter. We need to do a better job playing with a lead and extending the lead.”

Jason Richey scored 10 points to lead Dallas, while Jacob Collins added eight points. The Dragons saw a host of players contribute on defense.

“I thought Jake Ronco, TJ Dimick, Johnathan Bennett and Zach Wallace all did a great job battling to deny their big guy good looks all night, and our help defense was tremendous,” Schwartz said.

Dallas plays at Churchill on Friday before hosting Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FALLS TO MARIST: Dallas’ girls basketball team lost to Marist Catholic 61-38 on Friday.

The Dragons played The Dalles Tuesday after press time. Dallas hosts Churchill Friday at 7 p.m. before playing at South Eugene on Tuesday.

WRESTLING TAKES FOURTH: Dallas’ wrestling team finished fourth at the Perry Burlison Wrestling Classic on Saturday.

The Dragons finished behind Marshfield, Sweet Home and North Marion.

Ryan Bibler (113 pounds) and Clay Coxen (182) finished second to lead the Dragons. Jacob Jones (126) finished third, while Dawson Barcroft (120) and Nicholas Nelson (160) finished fourth.

The Dragons also finished second at the McNary Duals on Friday, falling to Roseburg in the first-place match.

Dallas will compete at the Rose City Championship on Friday and Saturday.