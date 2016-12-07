Falls City Roundup: Boys Defeat Mckenzie

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s boys basketball team defeated McKenzie 39-34 on Nov. 30 before falling to Eddyville Charter 48-45 on Friday.

“The guys work hard,” coach Micke Kidd said. “Every single one of them has a tremendous work ethic. The hardest part has been slowing them down and teaching them that sometimes you have to recognize situations and slow the game down.”

Austin Burgess led the Mountaineers scoring 14 points against McKenzie and Eddyville Charter.

Jeremy Labrado added 12 points against Eddyville.

Falls City played Crosshill Christian Tuesday after press time. The Mountaineers play at Eddyville on Thursday before hosting Mapleton Friday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS DROP TWO: Falls City’s girls basketball team lost to McKenzie 44-31 on Nov. 30 before losing to Gaston 38-29 on Friday.

Amara Houghtaling scored 14 points against McKenzie and 19 points against Gaston to lead the Mountaineers. Emma Burgess added six and eight points.

The Mountaineers played Crosshill Christian Tuesday after press time. Falls City hosts Mapleton Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“We want the kids to go through as much in-game adversity as we can get,” coach Micke Kidd said. “It does us a lot of good to play in games where we have to compete the whole game.”