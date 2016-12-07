Get Ready For A Game That Is ‘Knuknfutz’

DALLAS — This is just a bunch of “knuknfutz.”

That was Deanna Knox’s exasperated reaction when a game night with her three good friends simply wasn’t going her way.

“We were on a vacation in Sunriver. We were having some very weather — in May of this year. This one evening we’re playing games,” said Knox, of Dallas. “I was losing so badly that I put my cards on the table and said, ‘This is a bunch of knuknfutz.’”

Her friends — Shelley Bruney, of Warrenton, Nancy Rosendahl, of Newberg, and Linda Katzberg ,of La Pine -- thought she has said something else entirely.

The word became a running joke on the rest of the getaway — and the inspiration for a new card game.

The foursome — who like to call themselves “four feisty female fossils” — met while on vacation in Hawaii. They take vacations together twice a year and often can be found in marathon game-playing sessions. They decided knuknfutz was just too good of a term to pass up.

Game night • KnukNFutz, created by Deanna Knox, Shelley Bruney, Nancy Rosendahl and Linda Katzberg, is a family-friendly game where the objective is to have the lowest total in your hand at the end of the game.

“We needed to come up with our own game worthy of the name of KnukNFutz,” Knox said.

They designed a card game in which the object is to be the player with the lowest total in your hand at the end of the game.

“It’s a great game for children. It helps them with their math — it’s adding and subtracting,” Knox said. “It’s fun for adults, too.”

They officially introduced the game in Hawaii this fall and spend last week promoting it at the Portland Expo.

It can get pretty frenzied, which is part of the fun, Knox said.

The friends had other objectives when writing the rules. Knox said they all agreed the first rule was that all players had to put away electronics during play.

“We want communication. We want family game night to come back,” Knox said. “We think it is coming back.”

The KnukNFutz ladies have already have two more games in the works, one a bonus to KnukNFutz that adds more cards and challenges, and another game for children.

Knox said when her children were younger, her family would have a monthly game night. She misses that, so she plans on setting aside time for games during the holidays this year.

“It was just so much fun,” she said. “It’s just bringing back that joy again.”