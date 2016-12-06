Indy Rehab, Polk No. 1 Team Up For Drill

INDEPENDENCE — Smoke poured from the Independence Health and Rehab facility on Nov. 30. The call came in at 6:55 p.m.: A fire had started in one of the resident’s room.

Numerous vehicles and firefighters from Polk County Fire District No. 1 responded in minutes, located the source of the fire and extinguishing it successfully in about 20 minutes.

Residents were evacuated, while others were allowed to remain and shelter in place, said Neal Olson, deputy chief.

But it was a drill. It was only a drill.

Not all the firefighters knew it was a drill, and the community was concerned, Olson said.

“Our plan was to start the scenario between 7:15 and 7:20 p.m.,” he said. “However, the actual call was received at 6:55 p.m. This did create a bit of a problem for public notification, since the scenario was over before I was able to place our ‘training’ exercise road signs.”

The drill was the first of its kind that Olson could remember: A partnership between the care facility and fire district.

Olson was contacted by William Flumerflet, maintenance director for the facility, and the drill was organized in about two weeks.

“We decided that we wanted this to be an unannounced drill, which increases the realism for the facility staff as well as our firefighters,” Olson said. “The facility manager, Terry Schneider, was in complete support of the exercise.”

Schneider said the drill went great.

“It was a marvelous learning experience for our staff and the fire department,” she said. “We were pleased with our staff’s performance.”

The scenario was that a resident at the facility had gotten out of bed, dropped his bedding and pillows on the baseboard heater in his room, and left for dinner, Olson said.

“We were able to simulate this with the use of a smoke machine that we use regularly for training, placed in the resident’s room,” he said. “The smoke machine activated the alarm system, notifying the alarm company.”

Firefighters worked with facility staff to evacuate residents out of the building or to areas of refuge within the structure, Olson said.

Overall, the drill was a success.

“Although we would like to be faster, the alarm and sprinkler systems within the facility assist the firefighters by notifying us early and assisting with fire control prior to arrival,” Olson said.

Schneider added that she hopes to hold these types of fire drills on an annual basis.

“There is nothing better than training together with the ulterior motive of being able to provide a safer environment for all,” she said.