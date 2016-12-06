Monmouth Senior Center Nearly Complete

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Senior Center expansion project is nearly finished.

“I think probably by the end of the week, it will be done,” said Sue Teal, director of the facility. “It just keeps progressing, right under our nose.”

The project broke ground in June and was expected to be finished in October, Teal said.

The 2,133-square-foot addition was paid for through grants from the Ford Family Foundation, Meyer Memorial Trust, Oregon Community Foundation, and Collins Foundation, along with fundraising efforts from the Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center and contributions from the city of Monmouth.

The official open house for the center won’t be until Jan. 19, 2017, but a big Christmas celebration will unofficially kick things off on Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Winter Wonderland is a time to celebrate Christmas with each other,” Teal said.

Tickets are $3. The event is open to all and includes Christmas music and sing-alongs, food, gifts and “just a lot of fun,” she said.

Monthly community breakfasts — which had been used to help raise money for the expansion — will continue, Teal said.

“Now we’re trying to buy furnishings and fund some other projects that they (seniors) want to get done,” she said. “It didn’t fund everything. They’d like to redo the kitchen, get a new floor. You know how it is; you always need something.”