News In Brief

City, district search for financing

FALLS CITY — Future funding sources for the Wagner Community Library in Falls City will be the topic of a joint meeting between the city and the school district on Thursday.

Falls City City Council members and Falls City School Board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St.

Polk County Assessor Doug Schmidt will speak about forming a library district to collect tax money to keep the library open.

It would require a tax rate of 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on properties to raise $10,000 within the city limits, according to assessor’s office. It would cost 12 cents per $1,000 to raise the same amount within the school district boundaries.

An operating levy also may be discussed.

For more information: 503-787-3631.

Dallas PD to increase DUII patrols

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has been awarded grant monies from Oregon Impact for increased enforcement for driving under the influence of intoxicants related offenses. The grant provides overtime funds to detect and arrest impaired drivers. The goal of the grant is to have extra officers working on certain dates dedicated to detecting drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

Dallas police officers will complete several DUII enforcement and prevention projects over the next year using the awarded grant funds. Prevention is an important component of these projects. Dallas PD will announce when extra patrols are added in an effort to remind drivers of the legal risks of driving under the influence and encourage them to make other transportation arrangements.

For more information: Senior Officer Dennis Shields at 503-831-3516. For more information on Oregon Impact: oregonimpact.org.

Local officers graduate from DPSST

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 362nd Basic Police Class.

Among the graduates will be Dallas police officer Kyle Buchholz and Monmouth police officer Christopher Lynch.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 362 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem on Friday at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following.

Indy PD to focus on impaired drivers

INDEPENDENCE —The Independence Police Department received a grant from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation Safety Division to pay for overtime patrols focusing on getting impaired drivers off the road.

In November, seven arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants were made by Independence police officers.

Of those, five were for alcohol, one was for marijuana, and one was for driving under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana. Four of those arrests were also involved in vehicle collisions.

“Four DUII contributing accidents is too many,” said Chief Bob Mason in a press release. “Fortunately, none of the accidents were fatalities. It is our hope that highlighting the problem through the media will help remind people to plan ahead and make good driving decisions this holiday season.”

If you see a motorist operating unsafely, call 911 immediately. The dispatcher will ask you for the location, direction of travel, license plate number and vehicle description.

For more information: IPD, 503-838-1214.