MONMOUTH — City staff in Monmouth often put in extra time to make things go smoothly for residents, businesses and contractors.

When it comes to, “other duties as assigned,” Mark Fancey has taken the phrase to a whole new level.

“He goes above,” City Manager Scott McClure said. “Like Music in the Park. A lot of what he does is on city time — not everything is pure volunteer — however, he’s out there early, setting things up, emceeing the event.”

Fancey is the community development manager for the city of Monmouth and can be found shoveling bark or watering trees on Saturdays throughout the summer.

“Springtime is when they do their planting,” said Terri Gregory. “They’ve planted hundreds of trees in the planter strips. He will go out and water on his days off or on the weekends because he doesn’t want the public works guys to be overloaded. He says he doesn’t want to make more work for public works.”

Fancey, a master gardener, knows in the first year of a tree’s life, regular watering is important. That’s why fall is traditionally the time to plant trees. But with Earth Day and Arbor Day in the spring, that is when it the large plantings happen.

Getting groups to help with planting trees is not difficult, Fancey said, in part because Monmouth is filled with community-minded people.

“You helped plant those trees that weren’t there when you got up this morning,” Fancey said.

The instant gratification is rewarding, he said.

Fancey has done more than oversee and care for hundreds of trees and parks over the years. He has taken community events under his wing, such as Music in the Park and Fourth of July.

His love for music and involvement with Monmouth’s summer series lead to leadership with the Smith Fine Arts Series board of directors, where he served as president and past-president, said Sandy Newland, Smith Fine Arts program manager.

Fancey said he will always be a season ticket holder for the Smith Fine Arts.

“I’m really proud to be associated with the Smith Fine Arts because it’s world-class music in this small town where you literally walk down the street to hear fine music,” Fancey said.

Fancey’s relentless work was integral to getting the Monmouth Senior Center expansion completed, said Sue Teal, senior center manager.

“Without Mark Fancey working in the background for the project, it could have taken a lot longer or not happened at all,” Teal said.

Fancey considers the work part of his job as a community developer and urban planner, Gregory said.

“He also knows that what draws people to a community to have a business or to live is a good quality of life,” she said. “They come because it’s a gorgeous place to live, and then they stay.”

Monmouth Mayor John Oberst said Fancey goes above and beyond.

“He does all these little things that wouldn’t get done if Mark wasn’t here to do them,” he said.

At the end of the day, McClure said it would be difficult to write a job description and replace him if he retired.

“This is a good example of someone who is committed to their job and committed to the community,” he said. “That’s where it flexes, morphs back and forth. He’s also a citizen, and he likes to get those things done.”

Gregory said Fancey’s love for his community has grown.

“He’s looking all the time,” she said. “He wants projects for the tree board, projects for the parks board. He’s very aware.”