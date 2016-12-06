Pedee News

James and Jenny Mellein and Leo and Annika were delighted to be with Jenny’s parents, Belden and Barbie Hedgpeth, of Wren, and Barbie’s sister and brother-in-law Terry and Kathie Stats, of Vallejo, Calif., and their daughter Katie for Thanksgiving. Jenny’s brother Andy and wife Maranda, of Philomath, were there also. Katie recently completed her Master’s of Divinity Seattle Pacific University and is living with the Hedgpeths while looking for a job in this area.

On Thanksgiving, Pam Burbank and her mother, Elsie Jones, went to son Jon and Maiya’s newly purchased home in Tigard where they had a traditional meal with all of Maiya’s family. There were 20 of them, including Maiya’s parents, Charles and Virginia Martin. Pam and Elsie spent the night, then shopped at Fred Meyers’ Black Friday sale on the way home. Two weeks earlier they went to her sister Kathy’s new house at Eagle Crest for the weekend. They had a relaxing weekend enjoying the sunshine, doing some shopping, and cooking on a new six-burner gas range.

This year’s Pedee Church children’s program will be “Room at the Inn,” and will be a part of the Christmas Eve service. Heidi Russell and Heather Traglia are directing the play and the children are already practicing on Sundays and some Thursday evenings, so they should be well prepared. The Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. and is a beautiful service with lots of Christmas songs and culminating in a candle lighting ceremony. You’ll notice that Christmas Day is on a Sunday this year, which is a meaningful time for the church service, which will be a Christmas celebration designed with the whole community in mind.

Last Wednesday, there was a limb down on the power lines on Pedee Creek Road between Fir Grove and Ronco Road. When it was discovered, the limb had already started smoldering. Also last week, the electricity went out after dark for a few hours, but thanks to the linemen at Consumer’s Power it was taken care of.

Bridgeport Chapel Choir will be presenting “A Noel Celebration — Sounds and Stories of Christmas” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 10:40 a.m.