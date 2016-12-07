Perrydale Roundup: Pirates Open With Wins

PERRYDALE — Perrydale’s girls basketball team opened the 2016 season with a pair of victories. The Pirates defeated Alsea 45-24 on Friday before downing Dufur 41-31 on Saturday.

“I’m happy with the fact that we won,” coach Terry Newton said. “We got to Alsea with our press, but we are extremely young and had some turnovers on our part. I am happy with the team returning to the floor on Saturday less than 24 hours later and competing well. I was really happy with our leadership.”

The Pirates played Livingstone Adventist Tuesday after press time. Perrydale plays at Willamette Valley Christian on Thursday before hosting Crosshill Christian Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

“We keep reinforcing the fact that we are going to make mistakes, and we have to understand why and learn from them,” Newton said. “It just takes patience and going through the process so in a month and a half, they will still be young, but will be playing the game a lot better.”

BOYS BASKETBALL WINS BIG: Perrydale’s boys basketball team defeated Alsea 69-11 on Friday and Dufur 53-43 on Saturday.

“It was good to see the kids out on the floor,” coach Brian Domes said. “We saw a lot of little things that can be fixed, but they played with a lot of good energy and worked hard.”

Though the Pirates opened with a pair of victories, Domes said he’s looking for better balance on offense and an increased focus on defense.

“It can be difficult because everyone wants to score the basketball, but I’m adamant on the defensive end,” Domes said. “It’s fun to watch the kids play.”