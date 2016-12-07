Player Of The Year: The Running Man

DALLAS — Senior Tanner Earhart isn’t quite sure when it happened, but at some point during Dallas’ football team’s 35-14 win over South Albany on Oct. 7, he suffered a high ankle sprain on his left ankle.

He had a choice — sit out or play through the pain. The choice was easy for Earhart: play.

Fast forward to Nov. 11, Dallas was preparing to face No. 1 Summit in the state quarterfinals. The running back, along with a handful of other players, felt sick — but not due to nerves.

“I think it was something that we ate,” Earhart said.

In hostile territory against the defending state champions, Earhart wasn’t going to let illness keep him down.

“I just went out there and did my best,” Earhart said.

The will to fight — a theme among the Dragons’ players — helped drive Earhart to a spectacular season.

The senior was the heart and soul of Dallas’ offense, helping the Dragons reach the semifinals of the 5A state playoffs — and helping make him the Itemizer-Observer’s Player of the Year.

Earhart was born to run.

“Ever since I had been in flag football, I loved to run the ball,” Tanner said. “You don’t really have to think very much, you just let your body react.”

He grew up idolizing University of Oregon running backs such as Jonathan Stewart.

“You have to be willing to take a lot of hits,” Tanner said. “And you have to run hard. I love that about running back.”

The Earhart family has a long history with Dallas football. Tanner’s dad, Jeff, played on Dallas’ 1982 football team that won a state title. Jeff coached Tanner through his youth football years.

“Sometimes it’s a little hard,” Tanner said with a smile. “It’s different. Your coach, you have to listen to him. If he’s your dad, I always wanted to talk back, but I tried not to.”

When he entered high school, Tanner had years of experience as a running back and seemed to be a perfect fit for the Dragons’ run-first offense.



The start of his junior year tested his resolve.

Dallas experimented with a new offense — but the team struggled to execute.

“It seemed like a pretty good idea,” Tanner said. “But it was new, and I feel like not everyone bought into it. It’s hard to explain, it just wouldn’t work for us.”

The Dragons switched back to what they do best, but finished the season 3-6 overall.

“All of us, we knew what it felt like to not win very much,” Tanner said. “We didn’t want that. We didn’t want to go out on that note this year.”

Tanner made sure they wouldn’t experience a season like that again.

Dallas opened the year with wins over Parkrose and North Eugene — which included a 429-yard, seven touchdown performance against North Eugene.

“That was a super, super fun game,” Tanner said. “It’s funny because everyone asked me if I was super sore the next day. I actually wasn’t. Our offensive line blocked so well, I didn’t get tackled too much.”

It was the following week against Silverton that proved to be a turning point.

The Dragons defeated Silverton 20-13.

“I knew we were good, but we hadn’t proven it yet,” Tanner said. “After we beat them, everyone realized we had something good going.”

The senior played a major role in the team’s success. He was the focal point on offense.

He gained 100 or more rushing yards in all but two of Dallas’ games.

“Tanner is a guy who is going to fight and compete and go hard,” Dallas coach Tracy Jackson said. “When he played, a lot of his yards came after he was hit two or three times and kept moving forward. I think that’s pretty indicative of him as an individual as a person and a player.”

But a running back is only as successful as the line in front of him, Tanner said. And in his case, he said his line made life easy.

“They had confidence and a willingness to fight,” Tanner said. “That was the case for our entire team. We were undersized against everyone, but (the team) was willing to fight and be tough. They were the toughest kids around.”

Never the big talker, Tanner was a quiet leader — though his actions spoke louder than any word could.

“Well I think one thing is he’s not a diva, never been and never will be,” Jackson said. “If a lineman comes up to him after a good run and tells him good job, Tanner would return the compliment. I used to be a lineman and, to me, that’s what keeps them fighting for you. Whenever I had a running back telling me nice job, I was ready to jump off the stadium for him.”

Tanner’s football journey isn’t over. The senior said he is considering playing football at Western Oregon or Linfield.

But his time as a Dragon will be one that he’ll never forget.

“I’ve played with a lot of these guys since I started playing as a kid,” Tanner said. “I’ve made a lot of memories that will last forever, and that’s something we won’t have ever again.”