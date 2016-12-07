Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Boys basketball: Falls City at Eddyville Charter, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Boys basketball: Philomath at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Churchill, 7 p.m. Mapleton at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Churchill at Dallas, 7 p.m. Mapleton at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Rose City Tournament, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Wrestling Dallas at Rose City Tournament, TBA.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
Men’s basketball: Portland Bible at Western Oregon (exhibition), 7 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
Boys basketball: Perrydale at C.S. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Southern Oregon at Western Oregon, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Boys basketball: Hillsboro at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at South Eugene, 6:45 p.m.
Swimming: Central at South Albany, 4 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Boys basketball: Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment