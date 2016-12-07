Wou Roundup: Wou Wins Gnac-Opener Over Concordia

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s men’s basketball team opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with an 80-70 win over Concordia on Nov. 29 in the team’s conference-opener.

Junior Tanner Omlid scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Wolves. Senior Yanick Kulich added 13 points and junior Ali Faruq-Bey scored 12.

WOU lost to the University of Oregon 93-54 on Nov. 30 in a nonleague contest.

The Wolves (4-4 overall, 1-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) host Portland Bible Sunday at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SPLITS CONFERENCE MATCHUPS: Western Oregon’s women’s basketball team lost to Seattle Pacific 68-59 on Thursday before defeating Saint Martin’s 70-56 on Saturday.

Junior Shelby Snook led the Wolves with 19 points against Seattle Pacific, helping WOU enter halftime tied at 34.

The Falcons outscored the Wolves by 10 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

Snook scored a season-high 31 points against Saint Martin’s — becoming the first Wolf to eclipse 30 points since the 2012 season. Junior Jasmine Miller added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Western Oregon (4-3 overall, 1-1 GNAC) hosts Southern Oregon Monday at 5 p.m.