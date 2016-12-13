Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for December. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Michael Ryan Baldwin, born Oct. 26, 1989, 5-11, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Fourth-degree assault.

• Ellis Andrew Thomas Crawford, born July 12, 1991, 6-0, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Corrupting a child, luring a minor.

• Nathan Iasiah Grate, born June 28, 1992, 5-9, 145 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. Charge: Delivery of marijuana to a minor.

• Victor Hugo Gil, born May 23, 1991, 5-5, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: First-degree burglary, conspiracy.

• Charles Joseph Breitenstein, born Dec. 25, 1952, 5-10, 190 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes. Charge: Fourth-degree assault.