Falls City Searches For Code Solution

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City is zeroing in on a code enforcement solution.

Mayor Terry Ungricht said a Western Oregon University professor and student team are going to help with researching and building a plan to have the Falls City City Council judge cases. The only roadblock at this point is finding a qualified officer. Ungricht has had little luck getting in contact with the Oregon Code Enforcement Association, but may soon meet with the city’s former officer.

“I feel we have a plan in place if I can find a code enforcement officer,” Ungricht said at Thursday’s council meeting.

Falls City may have potentially good news on code enforcement, but received a disappointing response to its application for sewer system improvements.

“We were declined,” Ungricht said.

He said Community Development Block Grant administrators said it was a strong application and encouraged the city to try again in March. In the meantime, Ungricht will research grant and low-interest loan options to cover the $800,000 in project costs not paid for by the $2.5 million CDBG grant.

In other business, the council:

• Applied for a grant to purchase 10 “self-contained breathing apparatus” units for the Falls City Fire Department. The cost of the equipment is $69,500. The city will provide 5 percent, or $3,311.