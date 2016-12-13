Leaf Collection This Weekend

DALLAS — The second leaf collection in Dallas will be Saturday and Sunday.

This year, Republic Services will be collecting leaves from city streets, These are the only times leaves that are placed in the street will be collected. Have them on the street, 1 foot from the curb the night before as the team starts early.

Leaves can be dropped off at the following locations: Lyle Ball Field parking lot (gravel area), the end of Hankel Street (off LaCreole Drive), and the end of Allgood Street (by City Park old side).

For more information: 503-831-3562.