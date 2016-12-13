News In Brief

Oregon Community Foundation awards money to Sable House

SALEM — In November, The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) Board of Directors approved $62,000 in grants to Polk County nonprofits. Grants awarded include a $37,000 grant to Polk County Family & Community Outreach to improve services in Dallas by adding a bilingual receptionist for intake and follow-up for shared clients.

Additionally, Sable House in Dallas received a $25,000 grant to repair and upgrade the home that serves as shelter for women and their children fleeing domestic violence.

Oregon State Extension honors Polk County volunteers

POLK COUNTY — The OSU Extension Service honored volunteers at an awards banquet recently.

Darrell Ward was named 2016 Polk County Cooperator. Ward has been involved with the Extension Service since 1977. He joined the Polk County Master Gardeners in 2011 and has volunteered more than 500 hours every year. Ward has also served as a member of the Polk Extension Citizen Advisory Network from 2012-15 and serves on the OSU Extension Service Polk County District Budget Committee.

Barbara Griffin-Webb was inducted into the Oregon 4-H Hall of Fame.

Griffin-Webb has been a 4-H dog club leader for 50 years. She co-leads the Guiding Eyes 4-H club that socialized and trained puppies for guide dogs for the blind. Griffin-Webb helped recruit donors, worked on fundraising and publicity for a new county fairgrounds building. She received Polk County’s Distinguished Service award in 1990, and has worked with physically challenged and wheel-chair bound persons on training companion dogs and does therapy visits to nursing homes.

Lines Memorial Bridge dedication Saturday

DALLAS — The Ron Lines Memorial Bridge & Trail memorial walk and ribbon cutting is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the bridge, which is on the Rickreall Creek Trail near the Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 LaCreole Drive, Dallas.

A ribbon cutting for the bridge will follow at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information: 503-831-3502.

Library to feature Peter Celich

DALLAS — Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas, will feature a selection of photographs by Peter Celich.

Celich rediscovered a passion for photography while traveling the world during the last few years.

Celich’s photography will be on display through December.

For more information: 503-623-2633.