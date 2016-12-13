Santa, The Playwright?

PERRYDALE — Santa is writing a play, and everyone wants to be involved.

That is making casting a nightmare.

The elves, reindeer, snowmen and toys all want parts — and it’s safe to say some are acting like divas.

Will the snowmen melt on stage?

Does Rudolph really have “four left feet”?

How can the other reindeer stop Rudolph from embarrassing them?

Will the sad elves be upset no matter what?

Showtime! What: North Pole Musical When: 7 p.m. Thursday. Where: Perrydale’s old gym, 7445 Perrydale Road, Amity. Admission: Free.

Santa struggles to grant everyone’s wishes — and fears something important is getting lost in the fighting.

“Santa’s afraid he’s can’t send everyone home with the right Christmas spirit,” said Carter Marsters, who plays Prancer. “Santa wants everyone in, but he’s having a hard time writing so that everyone gets to do what they want.”

This is “North Pole Musical,” Perrydale Elementary School’s third- through fifth-grade winter program set for the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the school’s old gym.

Carter, Bosch Brooks (Mrs. Claus) and Kaydance Gunther (Dancer), all fifth-graders, are taking on their first speaking parts in the production, which aims to capture the bustle and distraction of the holiday season.

“Christmas is getting bigger and bigger,” Carter said.

“But not necessarily better and better,” Kaydance chimed in.

Case in point, the reindeer try to keep Rudolph off the stage by making her an “understudy.”

“Rudolph — she doesn’t have a part and she’s sad — and she can’t dance a lick,” Bosch said.

Santa is having a crisis of confidence as he writes the musical, but realizes he must steer the production and his crew back to the meaning of the season.

The trio of actors say he’s got his work cut out for him as he tries to deal with the concerns of the naughty and the nice.

“The elves want to be a part of (the musical) because they have never been a part of it, and they are really sad about it,” Bosch said.

“The snowmen are worried because they don’t want to melt because of all the hot lights.”