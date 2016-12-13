Search For Next Head Of Csd Starts

INDEPENDENCE — The process has started to hire Central School District’s next superintendent.

Buzz Brazeau announced his resignation earlier this year. The school board declared a vacancy on Dec. 5, effective July 1, 2017.

Search consultants Greg McKenzie and Mike Taylor, of NextUp Leadership, presented advertising plans, a search calendar, budget and salary ranges.

The board approved the middle advertising plan, which will cost $800.

“They’re meeting with the schools, members of the (teachers) association,” Brazeau said. “They have community meetings set up.”

McKenzie and Taylor suggested, and the board agreed, to develop a screening committee of about 15 people, including teachers and community members, to help screen applicants, Brazeau said.

The board will likely adjust the schedule and announce on how to get involved at its January meeting, Brazeau said.

The vacancy will be posted on Jan. 13, 2017, according to the adopted search calendar, and will close on Feb. 17, 2017.

Applications will be reviewed starting Feb. 22.

The high school principal position will likely be opened in mid-February, Brazeau said.

“There will be an opportunity for the high school and community members to provide some information about what we would like in our next principal,” he said.

A survey is on the district’s website about what the community would like to see in Central’s next superintendent: www.central.k12.or.us.