Dallas Police Officer Injured, Suspect Dead After Shooting

DALLAS – A man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in the Dallas Walmart parking lot on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Lt. Bob Charpentier of the Oregon State Police said that at about 5:45 p.m., three Dallas police officers came into contact with an adult male in the parking lot at Walmart. The officers were investigating a DUII-related incident which escalated.

During the incident, one of the officers was shot in the leg. The officer is expected to survive.

Names of the male suspect or the injured officer were not provided.

A person on scene who was shopping at Walmart said the store went into lockdown, but officials have not confirmed for how long.

No other information about the shooting was available.

No questions from the media were taken.

Charpentier said that OSP is leading the investigation at the request of Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton. OSP is being assisted by Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Monmouth Police Department, Independence Police Department, Salem Police Department, and Dallas Fire & EMS.

More information will be provided as available.