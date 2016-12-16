Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Saturday

POLK COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lower Columbia and Central Willamette valleys on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said snow is likely during the morning hours on Saturday and will continue through the day with half an inch of snow possible.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens in the morning and stay below freezing during the day Saturday.

Roads will likely become snow covered during the day Saturday and conditions may become especially treacherous on any roadways which freeze tonight.

The NWS suggests minimizing travel on Saturday, if possible. If you must travel, prepare for winter weather travel conditions and leave plenty of room between vehicles.