City Tours Watershed Improvements

DALLAS — On Dec. 13, a group of citizens and elected officials toured recent restoration work in the upper Rickreall Watershed.

The upper Rickreall restoration project included air-lifting logs and placing them in and along the river to dissipate stream energy, catch gravels for fish spawning and reduce erosion.

Benefits from the restoration will increase over the years, helping to cool late summer water temperatures and provide upstream water filtering that improves the city’s drinking water quality.

By reducing sediment flowing downstream, fewer chemicals are needed to make the water safe for drinking.

The project was made possible through a collaboration of many groups, including the city of Dallas, Hancock Forest Management, Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, Rickreall Watershed Council and the Bureau of Land Management.

I-O announces early deadlines

For the Christmas holiday weekend, the Itemizer has early deadlines. See Page 6A for details.