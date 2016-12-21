Falls City May Move Up To Class 2a

FALLS CITY — The athletics co-op between Falls City High School and Kings Valley Charter School may have to move up a classification in the 2017-18 school year due to growth at both schools.

Falls City and Kings Valley have had a co-op, meaning students from both schools compete on one team, for several years. In November, the Oregon School Activities Association sent a letter to both schools saying that based on enrollment numbers, the co-op exceeded the limit to compete at the 1A level.

The high schools at Falls City and Kings Valley have a combined enrollment of 109 (60 at Falls City and 49 at Kings Valley). The OSAA adjusts enrollment numbers to account for students considered in poverty, bringing the number down to 96. The cutoff for 1A classification is 89.

Falls City Athletic Director Dennis Sickles said he was surprised to see the numbers so high so soon.

“I knew we were going to have to consider going to 2A at some point,” he said.

Just not now.

After meeting with officials from Kings Valley on Thursday, the Falls City School Board decided to appeal the decision and lobby the OSAA to play 1A for the 2017-18 school year. The OSAA is reviewing the classification system with possible changes effective in the 2018-19 school year.

Sickles said Falls City/Kings Valley may not be able to make its case after missing the deadline to appeal at the OSAA’s board meeting in December.

He said the schools will try to get on the agenda in February, the next time the group meets.



Sickles said if the board won’t hear the appeal or if it’s denied, the two schools will reconvene to discuss a “plan B.”

He said the options are keeping the co-op and playing at 2A on independent schedules, dissolving the co-op, or dissolving it just for football and play a 2A independent schedule for the rest of the sports.

“Once we get past the appeal, we will meet again and decide where to go from there,” Sickles said.