Falls City Roundup: Boys Rally To Defeat Siletz

SILETZ — Falls City’s boys basketball team defeated Siletz Valley 41-37 on Monday night.

The Mountaineers rallied from a 25-16 halftime deficit.

Austin Burgess recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Jeremy Labrado also scored 14 points, including two free-throws late in the fourth quarter.

Zach Varney added four points and eight rebounds.

Falls City plays Trinity Lutheran at Damascus Christian Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. before playing Firm Foundation from Washington at Southwest Christian on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The Mountaineers’ game against Jewell, scheduled for Dec. 14, was canceled due to weather conditions. Falls City’s game against Perrydale was postponed until Jan. 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL FALLS: Falls City’s girls basketball team lost to Siletz Valley 40-11 on Monday.

The Mountaineers were without four varsity players who were sick or on vacation.

“We saw some good things and improvement from some of the freshmen and first year players tonight,” coach Micke Kidd said. “Olivia Hazelton and freshman Natalie Batie both responded well to starting and to an increased role.”

The Mountaineers’ game against Jewell on Dec. 14 was canceled due to weather conditions. The team’s game against Perrydale was rescheduled for Jan. 30.

The Mountaineers play St. Stephens Academy and Siletz Valley at Damascus Christian on Tuesday at the Valley 10 Tournament at 2 p.m. before playing Camas Valley at Southwest Christian on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.