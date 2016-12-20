Mother Nature brought us a winter wonderland last week which gave us an opportunity to bundle up in layers of warm clothing, dig out those boots, and see what was going on in our world. It’s always reassuring to see our city utility folks driving through the neighborhoods to be sure all is going as well as possible. Thank you for helping keep the lights on and our streets cleared and running water available at the turn of a tap, despite the rain and snow. We appreciate our newspaper and mail deliveries especially when inclement weather keeps us from venturing far from home.

—

At this time of year, when stormy days and nights are more frequent than not, it is somehow reassuring to me to see the bright lights from the beautiful tree on the Western Oregon University campus as we drive along Highway 99. No matter how busy the day or what tasks await us in the evenings, MI Town’s Christmas tree is beckoning through the rain and the fog to say, “Welcome Home,” from our travels.

—

Home for us the past 16-plus years has been a sweet old house within walking distance of the college campus, where we love to take frequent walks with our dogs. It’s in a community where a special combination of college students and working people, newcomers and long-time residents, retirees and young children can share the experiences of life in a small town without the stress and frustration of too much traffic and too many people and too much crime activity in the big city.



—

In MI Town, we share more than a couple of ZIP codes with our neighbors. We get to know one another on walks around town, at the libraries, in the grocery stores, at our jobs and in local restaurants. We are all affected by what happens to people who live down the street or around the corner. We grieve one another’s losses and try to try to help relieve their suffering. We share our joy and happiness and congratulate each other when good things happen, because we care about each other. We share a sense of community.

—

We’ll be celebrating Christmas with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We’ll drive over the river and through the woods to Portland and Scappoose, where we’ll share love and laughter with those we love, and share stories of college, work, as we share food and beverages, and how grateful we are to have each other in our lives. We’ll talk of plans and hopes and promises of the new year to come.

—

May the holiday season bring everyone joy and laughter and the love of family and friends.