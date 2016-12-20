Pedee News

Christmas is on Sunday this year and what better way to celebrate than going to church to celebrate the birth of Jesus? Pedee Church is having a community Christmas service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day and is being led by Ron Diller, whose guitar music the community has enjoyed for several years now. The children’s play will be at the Christmas Eve candle lighting service at 7 the night before.

—

On Saturday night, Dec. 10, or early Sunday morning, someone threw a very big rock through one of the windows at Pedee Church, hitting the Christmas tree and even denting the wall on the other side of the room and scattering glass throughout the room and into the sanctuary. It meant the church was quite cold when everyone got there, but the hole was soon patched up with clear packing tape. If anyone reading this knows who did it, tell him (her?) the congregation prayed for him and wishes him well.

—

Nothing like snow days. Heather Traglia and kids had a great one. They went to the school and took the classroom guinea pig Elijah aka “Pig,” home so he’d stay warm in case the power went out, then took a nap, played in the snow, made hot cocoa and popcorn, watched Christmas movies, then took more naps. It was chicken and dumplings for dinner around a cozy fire, then another nap. Jenae, Wyatt, Lilah, and Kailey thought they were living the dream, and can’t wait for the next snow days.

—

Dave and Suzanne reported six inches of snow, although we got more like two. It was 20 degrees here Friday morning, which meant knocking holes in the water for the cattle and working hard to get the tractor going. What did the rest of you do? Contact me at kovasha@gmail.com if your snow days were fun (or not).