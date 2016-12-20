Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

—

Wednesday, Dec. 21

• Glenn-Gibson Watershed Council — 5:30 p.m., Salemtowne Breezeway Room, West Salem. 503-623-9680.

Thursday, Dec. 22

• Monmouth-Independence Networks Board of Directors — 7:30 a.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence. 503-837-0700.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

• Independence City Council — 7:30 a.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.