Retail Pot Sales At Dispensaries To End

SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reminded all medical marijuana dispensaries that sales of limited recreational marijuana products to people 21 and older will end Dec. 31.

The so-called early retail sales period began Oct. 1, 2015, after the passage of Oregon Senate Bill 460. Starting Jan. 1, 2017, OHA-registered dispensaries will be able to sell marijuana products only to Oregon Medical Marijuana Program-registered patients and caregivers who present a valid OMMP card. Of the 352 dispensaries in Oregon, 319 are participating in early retail sales, including the two in Independence.

Adults 21 and older not registered with OMMP as patients or caregivers will be able to purchase marijuana items only from retail shops licensed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Dispensaries that want to continue selling both medical and retail marijuana need to become licensed by OLCC.

A dispensary found selling to non-OMMP cardholders will be subject to civil penalties and could face having its registration suspended or revoked.

For more information: marijuana.oregon.gov, or healthoregon.org/ommp.