Schools Weather The Storm

POLK COUNTY — Oh the weather outside is frightful. For high school sports, that means schedules can change on a dime.

Dallas, Central, Falls City and Perrydale high schools saw multiple events canceled or postponed last Wednesday through Saturday across all sports.

“Cancellations and postponements are just part of doing business this time of year,” Perrydale athletic director Dan Dugan said. “Granted, this year seems to be worse so far.”

Among the cancellations and/or postponements included boys and girls basketball games, a swim meet and wrestling tournaments. What happens next is an attempt to find common open dates to make up missed events.

“We just look for open dates,” Dallas athletic director Tim Larson said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to find open dates and, in extreme cases, we cannot make them up after league starts. Everyone we work with does a great job of working together to make it happen for our athletes.”

The process of rescheduling often involves constant contact between athletic directors, Dugan said. But it goes beyond that. Coaches, transportation companies, official associations, game personnel, custodians and parents are all kept in the loop during the rescheduling process.

In smaller schools, like Perrydale and Falls City, a rescheduled varsity game can have big impacts on other teams.

“Finding comparable dates to make up one contest can be difficult, but to do it three times is really making our January very busy,” Dugan said. “We had to rearrange or cancel six total JV and junior high games in order to accommodate the changed varsity league contests.”



For coaches, the break can be a blessing and a curse. When school is canceled, so are all extracurricular activities.

The time off can give banged up players a chance to heal.

But it can also be a frustrating pause to momentum a team may be building.

“The conditioning piece, that’s the part where it’s hard to get caught back up on,” Central boys basketball coach Tim Kreta said. “You can know what you’re doing out there, but it’s going to be tough to win if you don’t have the legs to finish it. Then you have the kids who need constant reps who, after five days off and you’re calling a play, they may not remember everything.”

After being forced to miss practices for more than half a week, when players finally returned, it was as if the season was new all over again, Kreta said.

“The kids were all pumped up,” Kreta said. “It’s the same kind of excitement.”