Spirit Of Giving Shines Through Darkest Of Times

DALLAS — As the snow continued for a second week, Laurie Smith listened on a scanner to the public works road crews and first responders work ing to keep the community safe.

“These people are civil servants,” Smith said. “We’re complaining that it’s cold; we can’t get out of our driveway. These people are seeing — who knows what they’re seeing when they go out to an accident.”

Then, after the shooting on Friday, Smith remembered what Mr. Rogers used to say: When you see bad news, look for the helpers.

“I thought, ‘I’m going ot help the helpers,’” she said.

What started out as an idea on the Dallas community Facebook page turned into a sort of community-service.

Smith contacted the Dallas Dutch Bros and told them she wanted to somehow buy coffee for all those county and city workers who have been working hard, long hours.

“I did it, and it just flew,” Smith said.

Dutch Bros. put the first $100 on the card Friday night. By Tuesday morning, the donations had mounted to more than $900.

The card is available at Dallas Dutch Bros for any county or city worker, including Falls City and Rickreall fire department volunteers, Smith said.

“Anyone who thinks they’re deserving of it, go for it,” Smith said.

Some departments have had trouble using the card, or have refused because of rules against accepting gifts.

Smith said the donations have all been anonymous, and she is trying to figure out a way that the intent of the card — to show appreciation for public employees — to be delivered to those who have done so much for the public.

She said the card is being used by county and city workers.

“It’s about the spirit of giving,” Smith said.

She hopes the tradition will continue beyond the holidays somehow, but hasn’t worked out the details yet.

Smith said she was just a match, and it was the community of Dallas that lit the fire.

“This community really bands together,” Smith said. “I moved here 10 years ago from Seattle, and I wouldn’t move out of Dallas for the life of me. My mom said, ‘if you see someone frowning, give them the biggest smile ever — give them your smile. I knew it was tough, and some of these guys weren’t smiling. I was just trying to give them a smile.”

A card has also been established at the Monmouth Dutch Bros. for police and firefighters.

Anyone can donate to either location.