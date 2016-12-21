Standing Tall

DALLAS — It’s safe to say LaVonne Wilson is rarely the tallest person in the room. She isn’t the loudest, either.

That hasn’t stopped her from giving decades of time and energy in service to her community — or speaking up when the situation called for it.



“She’s not tall in stature, but she’s very tall in character,” said David Parrett, the executive director of Dallas Retirement Village. Wilson is the president of DRV’s board of directors.

Parrett calls Wilson formidable, but in a kindly and considerate way, and only for the benefit of her community.

“She’s been an absolute servant to the city,” he said. “She’s very positive. She’s very consistent and fair. I think she believes there is a right way to govern and does her best to follow that.”

Wilson’s long record of service in Dallas is highlighted by the 32 years she spent on the Dallas City Council. Her council career came to an end on Dec. 5, the last meeting of the year, opening two Monday evenings a month in her schedule.

Those who know her wouldn’t bet against her finding a productive way of filling that time — perhaps even in the audience to some of the council’s deliberations. She’s warned the incoming council that she will be paying attention. Wilson said she doesn’t shy away from saying something that she believes needs to be said and has no intention of holding back now.

“I said, ‘OK kids, I’m going to sit in the back and I may, once in a while, have a three-minute with you guys,’” she said, referring to the amount of time audience members have to address the council at each meeting.

In addition to the council, Wilson has served with more organizations and boards than she can remember, including the Dallas Area Visitors Center, the Dallas School District’s Finance Committee, Dallas’ Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee and a group that represents Ceres Gleann neighborhood residents.

She’s also volunteered on the Dallas Community Foundation Board, the Chemeketa Community College budget committee, and a group organizing building a new senior center in Dallas.

She attends Dallas Downtown Association meetings and is participating in efforts to jump start economic development in town.

That’s probably not where Wilson envisioned herself when she and her family moved to Dallas from Seattle in 1971. Her husband, Bob, was transferred to Dallas to manage the former J.C. Penney’s store in downtown. The move was a big change for Wilson, and it took her a few months to adjust.

“Bob just finally said, ‘You just need to get out and meet people. Just don’t stay here (at home),’” Wilson recalled.

She took his advice, volunteering at first. Soon she was asked to serve as a teacher’s assistant, the beginning of a nearly 30-year career with the Dallas School District.

Former Superintendent Gordon Kunke asked Wilson to help with accounts payable at the district office. She was promoted through the years, ending her career as the district’s business manager and deputy clerk.

Wilson said she was always encouraged by others to take on a new challenge, even when she didn’t believe she had the ability.



“I really appreciated the people who gave me opportunities and had the faith in me that I could do the job,” she said.

Thirty-two years ago, someone suggested she take on another role she hadn’t considered: city councilor.

She gave a familiar reply: “I’ve never done anything like that. … I didn’t think I would win.”

She gave it a go, putting out 22 signs — the most campaigning she’s done — and won a seat.

Wilson said her first meeting was a little intimidating — she sat closest to the audience and was keenly aware that she was being observed. Always a team player, Wilson found the role she needed to fill on the council.

In her opinion, a councilor — or any kind of board member — needs to be a good listener.

Listening to fellow council members, citizens and city employees is the first critical step in decision making. The second piece is more of a philosophy.

“You also need to be an independent thinker,” she said. “An independent thinker to me is someone who has no self-serving. You are not for yourself. You are basically there to think about what is the best for the people — all of our citizens.”

Her tenure on the Dallas City Council is a stretch unmatched by anyone except Ken Woods Jr., who has her beat by two years. Woods said Wilson was gracious, even when debating a point of contention.

“She was very polite and let others speak,” he said. “She would sit there quietly until something needed to be said. Then she said it.”

-- has experienced the same.

He said Wilson often “put her cards on the table,” but placed the interest of the organization before her own.

“We will miss that in Dallas,” he said. “It will take some time to replace LaVonne.”

Mayor Brian Dalton, who worked alongside Wilson for 17 years on the council, said her long and extensive community involvement allowed her to add the perspective from other groups into council decisions.

“She brought a sense of history to the group’s endeavors,” he said. “Sometimes that’s very valuable. I’ve learned from it.”

That’s likely to continue in one form or another. Wilson said she doesn’t know what to do with slow days. She prefers playing her part.

“I think the greatest gift that anyone can give in their life is service to others, just knowing that made you a difference in small ways,” she said. “You are not making major differences, necessarily, but anybody who steps up and take on something, will have a reward that is everlasting.”