Western Oregon Roundup: Women's Basketball Picks Up First Road Victory Of The Season

ARCATA, Calif. — Western Oregon’s women’s basketball team earned its first road win of the season after beating Humboldt State 69-60 on Saturday.

Shelby Snook scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Wolves.

“Shelby had a great night,” coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “She was focused on one thing and that was to get this win.”

Sydney Azorr added 13 points and seven rebounds in her first start of the season, while Kaylie Boschma recorded 13 points.

WOU (5-4 overall) is off until Dec. 29, when it opens Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Simon Fraser.

MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO AZUSA: Western Oregon’s men’s basketball team lost to Azusa Pacific 82-71 on Friday. Bryan Berg had a team-high 17 points off the bench, while Tanner Omlid added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Ali Faruq-Bey scored 11 points, and JJ Chirnside recorded 10 points. WOU struggled on defense, though, allowing Azusa Pacific to shoot 50.9 percent from the field.

WOU (4-6 overall, 1-1 GNAC) is off until Dec. 29, when the Wolves host Central Washington at 7 p.m. The Wolves also host Northwest Nazarene Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.