Cat Adoption Fees Waived At Willamette Humane Society

SALEM – Want a cat for Christmas?

Thanks to a donation from a shelter volunteer, the Willamette Humane Society is waiving cat adoption fees beginning Saturday through Dec. 31. The organization is waiving fees as part of its “Merry Cat-mas” campaign to help find homes for as many cats as possible before the end of the year.

The campaign applies only to cats 1-year-old and older.

A local volunteer, the shelter’s “Secret Santa,” made a donation to make the adoption special possible. The long-time supporter had already sponsored adoption fees for all adult and special needs cats for the month of December, according to a Willamette Humane Society press release.

Willamette Humane Society is located at 4246 Turner Road in Salem.

For more information: 503-585-5900.