Be Prepared In 2017

POLK COUNTY — That emergency kit is complete, right?

OK, in case you missed a week — or two — as the I-O week printed updates throughout the year, here is the entire 24-week calendar (in two installments) to building a two-week home disaster kit designed by the American Red Cross.

A great resolution for 2017 is to get this kit prepared and add to your peace of mind.

Keep in mind the home kit is just one piece or emergency preparedness.

Emergency managers recommend keeping extra supplies at your workplace and in your car.

Kits are useful for any size of emergency, from snow storm or flood to powerful earthquake.

Don’t forget: Making a plan with your family designating how to stay in touch and where to gather in case of emergency should be part of any emergency strategy.

Week 1

• Two gallons of water *

• One jar peanut butter

• Three cans of meat *

• One hand-operated can opener

• Permanent marking pen

Additional: pet food, diapers and baby food.

Action Steps: Date perishable items with marker. Decide upon and notify out-of-area contact who can coordinate information for scattered family members.

Week 2

• Heavy cotton or hemp rope

• Duct tape

• Two flashlights with batteries

• Matches in waterproof container — for outside use only with appropriate camp stove or barbecue

Additional: leash or carrier for your pet, extra set of identification tags.

Action Steps: Sign up for first aid/ CPR class at local American Red Cross.

Week 3

• Two gallons of water

• Two cans of meat *

• Two cans fruit *

• Feminine hygiene supplies

• Paper and pen

• Local map

• Pain reliever

• Laxative

Additional: One gallon of water for each pet.

Action Steps: Find out about what kinds of disasters can happen in your area. Encourage neighbors to develop their own plans.

Week 4

• Compass

• Medicines / prescriptions “for emergency use,” contact-lens supplies

Action Steps: Develop a family disaster plan including where to meet if separated, name and number of out-of-area contact and kinds of information to give that contact in an emergency.

Week 5

• Two gallons of water*

• Two cans of fruit*

• Two cans of vegetables*

• Two cans of meat*

• Three rolls toilet paper

• Extra toothbrush

• Travel-size toothpaste

Additional: Special foods for special dietary needs.

Action Steps: Identify escape routes from house for all family members. Identify safe places to go in case of fire, flood, earthquake, or other local disasters. Practice a drill for each of your plans.

Week 6

• First aid kit which includes sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes, adhesive tape, gauze pads, sterile roller bandages, latex gloves

• Safety pins

• Sunscreen

Action Steps: Identify storage area for your supplies such as closet along an inside retaining wall, or several heavy-duty, watertight plastic garbage cans that can be stored outside. If using outside storage — ensure container is weather and animal proof.

Week 7

• Three cans of ready to-eat soup* (not concentrated)

• Three cans of fruit*

• Three cans of vegetables*

• Sewing kit

• Disinfectant

Additional: Extra baby supplies (bottles, formula, diapers) if needed.

Action Steps: Place a pair of sturdy shoes, flashlight, whistle and work gloves in a plastic grocery bag and tie the bag to your bed frame.

Week 8

• Scissors

• Tweezers

• Thermometer

• Liquid antibacterial hand soap

• Disposable hand wipes

• Sewing needles

• Petroleum jelly or other lubricating cream

• Two tongue blades

Additional: Put extra eyeglasses in first aid kit.

Week 9

• Three cans of ready-to eat-soup*

• Liquid dish soap

• Household chlorine bleach with medicine dropper for water treatment

• One box heavy-duty garbage bags with ties

• Antacid

Action Steps: Test smoke detectors and replace batteries.

Week 10

• Waterproof portable container for important papers

• AM/ FM Radio (battery-operated or hand-crank variety)

• Wrench to turn off utilities

Action Steps: Make sure everyone in the house knows where to find gas and water meter shut-off valves and how to turn them off. Attach a wrench near each shutoff valve so it is there when needed.

Week 11

• One large can juice*

• Large plastic food bags

• One box high-energy snacks

• Three rolls of paper towels

Additional: Keep extra battery for cell phone or change for pay phone usage in disaster supplies kit.

Action Steps: Locate pay phones closest to your home.

Week 12

• Litter and box

• Extra water

• Pet first aid kit

Additional: Make sure all pet vaccinations are current and obtain medical records from veterinarian for disaster records kit. Keep emergency supply of any special pet medication needs

Action Steps: Photocopy important documents and store in Ziploc bag: driver’s license, medical prescription, insurance information and will.

*Per person