Boys, Girls Fall In Close Contests

BANDON — For the first time this season, Perrydale’s boys basketball team was truly tested.

The Pirates defeated Yoncalla 53-44 in the first round of the Bandon Dunes Invitational before falling to Pacific 50-49 on Dec. 21.

Perrydale’s game against Yoncalla was a tight contest throughout, coach Brian Domes said.

“We had our first taste of adversity,” Domes said. “It was good to see them tested. We figured we were going to get a win, but we thought it’d be easier. It was a tough game.”

The Pirates raced out to a 21-6 lead over Pacific, but Pacific fought back. In the fourth quarter, the lead changed multiple times, and Perrydale fell just short of a victory.

“I have to give (Pacific) credit,” Domes said. “They dug in and stayed with it.”

Haylen Janesofsky, Daniel Domes and Cooper Butler all performed well, Brian Domes said. The team is searching for consistency from its other contributors.

“I think we needed this,” Domes said. “I think you can learn more from being on the losing side. With some of our less-experienced players, we want them to understand the importance of where we need to be defensively.”

Perrydale hosts Mapleton Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Willamette Valley Christian Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SPLIT GAMES AT INVITATIONAL: Perrydale’s girls basketball team found itself in a pair of tightly contested games at the Bandon Dunes Invitational. The Pirates defeated Yoncalla 24-20 on Dec. 20, but lost to Pacific 36-32 on Dec. 21.

“I was really happy (with what I saw),” coach Terry Newton said. “We had one practice in the last 10 days, and the first game – we struggled a bit, but did what we had to do to win the game. Against Pacific, we played really hard and battled.”

Senior Sierra Starr suffered an injury during the Pacific game and did not return, but the Pirates continued to compete well, Newton said.

“It was a challenge for us,” he said. “They made a lot of mistakes. That’s part of being young, but they also forced a lot of mistakes.”

The invitational served as a good lesson for the Pirates, Newton said.

“I hope they learn to understand to play more patiently,” he said. “They tend to want to try to get everything real quick.”

Perrydale hosts Mapleton Thursday at 4 p.m. and Willamette Valley Christian Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

As the Pirates continue to learn on the fly, Newton is excited to see how quickly this team can develop.

“I think a month from now we’ll be a totally different team,” he said. “They’re playing fairly well as a young core right now.”