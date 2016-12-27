Lyle’S Buchan Is Distinguished Educator

DALLAS — Lyle Elementary School third-grade teacher Barb Buchan is October’s Distinguished Educator for Dallas School District.

She was given the award on Nov. 28. Brenda Hess, a parent of a third-grade student, nominated her.

“She is kind, patient and artistic,” Hess said of Buchan. “She creates a safe, connected, and thriving learning environment in her classroom.”

Students had more to add: “Thank you for teaching us new things and for being polite. Thank you for all the fun times with us.”

The Distinguished Educator Program recognizes “excellence in teaching and learning” in Dallas School District schools.