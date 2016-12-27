Sports Schedules

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. Tigard (at Century), 8:15 p.m. Dallas at Pendleton, noon. Falls City vs. Firm Foundation (at Southwest Christian), 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA. Valley 10 Tournament: Falls City vs. Camas Valley (at Southwest Christian), 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. TBA, TBA. Falls City at Portland Waldorf, 3:30 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA. Valley 10 Tournament: Falls City at Portland Waldorf, 2 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 4 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Central Washington at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. TBA, TBA.

Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Men’s basketball: Northwest Nazarene at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Western Washington, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Girls basketball: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Boys basketball: Putnam vs. Central, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Putnam at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Wrestling: Central at 4-way league duals (at Woodburn), 4 p.m. Dallas at 4-Way league duals (at Lebanon), 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change