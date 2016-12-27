Sports Schedules

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. Tigard (at Century), 8:15 p.m. Dallas at Pendleton, noon. Falls City vs. Firm Foundation (at Southwest Christian), 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA. Valley 10 Tournament: Falls City vs. Camas Valley (at Southwest Christian), 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. TBA, TBA. Falls City at Portland Waldorf, 3:30 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA. Valley 10 Tournament: Falls City at Portland Waldorf, 2 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 4 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Central Washington at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
Boys basketball: Century/Hillsboro Tournament: Central vs. TBA, TBA.
Girls basketball: Nike Interstate Shootout: Dallas vs. TBA, TBA.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
Men’s basketball: Northwest Nazarene at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Western Washington, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
Girls basketball: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Boys basketball: Putnam vs. Central, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Putnam at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
Wrestling: Central at 4-way league duals (at Woodburn), 4 p.m. Dallas at 4-Way league duals (at Lebanon), 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
