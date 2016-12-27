Community Notebook

Lions Club to provide breakfast

Central’s Lion Club will provide a free New Year’s Day breakfast Sunday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth.

Donations will be accepted.

Arena to host New Year’s Eve bash

Arena Sports Bar, 174 Main St., Independence, will hold a New Year Eve’s Bash Saturday at 8 p.m.

A complimentary champagne toast will be available as they usher in the new year.

For more information: 503-838-0054.

Library to put on puppet show

Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols Street S., Monmouth, will host the Gingerbread Man puppet show Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The mini-musical will feature a modern twist on the folktale.

For more information: 503-838-1932.

Scrabble with Betty at McDonalds

Scrabble with Betty will take place Jan. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.

Scrabble with Betty takes place the first Wednesday of the month.

For more information: 503-838-1811.

Nominations for diamond due Jan. 6

Nominations for the 60th annual Dallas community awards ceremony are being accepted through Jan. 6, 2017.

Nominations may be submitted online at www.dallasoregonchamber.org/awards.

Flea Market set for New Year’s Sunday

Ring in the new year by finding a treasure at the Polk County Flea Market at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $1. Early admission from 6 to 9 a.m. is $5.

For more information: 503-428-8224.

Master Gardeners accepting apps

Polk County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for training through Jan. 6, 2017.

Classes will run Wednesdays from Jan. 11, 2017, through March 22, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $100 or $250.

For additonal information please call 503-623-8395.