Facing Hunger

MONMOUTH — The hunger is bad enough to deal with, but the stress may be worse.

Western Oregon University junior Tiffanie Bowles knows this firsthand.

“I’ve had to use churches and food pantries my whole life,” Bowles said. “I know what it’s like to not know where my next meal is coming from.”

Bowles, the first in her family to attend college, arrived at Western Oregon excited before a harsh reality set in.

“I was barely eating three meals a day and my (meal) plan was going down quick,” Bowles said. “That wasn’t with me buying snacks or going out or anything. That was just me trying to feed myself breakfast, lunch and dinner. … Around dead week and finals week, I was like, oh my gosh, I have no money left on my meal card.”

With the biggest tests of her young collegiate career looming, Bowles also had to find new ways to get food.

Luckily, Bowles knew about WOU’s food pantry.

But Bowles, who is now the associate director at the food pantry, knows food insecurity hasn’t gone away and remains a big issue at Western.

A 2014 study by Oregon State University found that 59 percent of students at WOU suffered from food insecurity — defined as having limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, and the ability to acquire such food in acceptable ways.

Rebecca Hardgrave, director of the food pantry at WOU, said that number is likely higher thanks to a diverse student population and rising costs.

“The cost of education is rising, debt levels are rising, and many people work two or even three jobs to get through school,” Hardgrave said.

No matter the reason, food insecurity can negatively impact a student’s health and performance.

“If you can’t eat and you don’t have fuel, that affects your body, how you work in school, getting up for class and actually being able to mentally do your work,” Bowles said. “It also affects your stress levels, because food insecurity is not knowing where your next meal is going to come from.”

Food insecurity is a widespread issue that has affected all parts of the student population.



Junior David Ribich, a cross-country and track and field runner, takes what he eats seriously.

“Food is a really big part in athletics,” Ribich said. “It comes down to what you eat and what you really need to avoid.”

His freshman year, his meal plan started to run short.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” Ribich said.

The combination of eating at the dining hall and picking up the occasional snack or coffee on campus meant his meal balance for the term wasn’t going to last.

Ribich’s parents were able to transfer more funds to him.

Others weren’t as lucky.

“Some people on the team would have $40 left for food for the next two weeks, which isn’t really enough,” Ribich said. “Whomever had the most money would buy a meal for them to help make the $40 actually last.”

Food insecurity affects all kinds of students, but at its core is a similar problem.

“It is part of a larger problem of access to healthy and nutritious food at a reasonable price,” Hardgrave said.

If there’s a common theme among students on meal plans who visit the food pantry, it’s that meal plans are failing to last an entire term.

All freshmen at WOU are required to live on campus and purchase a meal plan.

The university offers a variety of meal plans to its students. Meal plans range from $120 to $550 per term.

In the lowest, WOU officials estimate spending roughly $1.57 per day at Valsetz Dining Hall to make the balance last the length of the term.

The highest has a suggested goal of spending $45.84 per week based on eating seven days a week based on WOU’s website.

WOU’s website estimates a meal to cost an average of $3 for housing residents at Siletz dining hall, meaning the highest meal plan averages roughly 15 meals per week.

Albert Worotikan, director of dining, said the university recommends meal plan three with a beginning balance of $450 and a suggested goal of spending $37.50 per week.

Based on the university’s estimate of $3 per meal at Valsetz, that would equal about 12.5 meals per week during the 12-week term.

The estimate of $3 per meal could be the source of students’ issues of money running short.

“I don’t know how they came up with those numbers,” Worotikan said. “We need to be transparent about this. Is $3 a meal really enough? Let’s be honest, I doubt it is, not for lunch and dinner. Breakfast could be $3, but lunch could easily be $4 to $5, and dinner could be $6 to $7.50.”

If a student orders food or drinks outside of Valsetz, such as at the Wolf Grill, meal plans will go down even quicker.

“To be honest, we miscalculated that,” Worotikan said. “If I were a parent, I’d be very upset. You told me that if they chose meal plan three, my kid should be able to eat comfortably for the fall term, and they’re not. We need to revamp that. … It should be enough to at least eat breakfast, lunch and dinner five days a week.”

Worotikan hopes to have a new and revamped meal plan ready for the 2017-18 school year to better reflect true costs of meals at Valsetz.

Meanwhile, the food pantry is trying to get word out to students and to the community that it is there to help those who need it so students don’t have to choose between a textbook and a meal, Hardgrave said.

The university hopes through these efforts that food insecurity will begin to decline among its students and faculty.

“Our goal is to have the students have enough to be fed nutritious food so they don’t go hungry,” Worotikan said.