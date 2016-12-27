Hopes For A Better New Year

In four short days, 2016 will finally be over.

The last 12 months have been tough, taking their toll on the Polk County community and the nation as a whole.

We’re coming out of a year that saw one of the nastiest election seasons in memory, as well as two officer-involved shootings here in Polk County — something this county hadn’t seen in 20 years.

We are not the types to be blindly optimistic about a new calendar automatically bringing better times, but we are hopeful that, if we put in the effort, 2017 will be better.

Some things we cannot control. Many of the tragedies experienced in Polk County this year were beyond control. But what we can do is decide how we will react.

Will we troll Facebook threads, tossing gasoline on the fire and spiraling comments out of control? Or will we offer support to our neighbors?

Instead of posting hateful comments or using hurtful sarcasm, let’s choose kindness and understanding — or, if emotions do not allow kindness, take a break from Facebook and other social media outlets for a while. Breathe, take a walk outside, and let Mother Nature heal and calm you.

On that note, make 2017 “your year” by doing something good for yourself.

Start by driving sober, or designating a driver if you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend. Read the comments from Sheriff Mark Garton on this page to see how lives can change in an instant when a bad choice is made.

Then, take time out for yourself. Put down a bad habit and pick up a good one.

The last five weeks, we have highlighted members of our community who dedicate their time to others, going above and beyond to give back.

Consider how you can give back. Serving others is a great way to make yourself feel better while improving your community.

Remember that you will only get as much out of life as you put into it, so step away from the negative and migrate toward the positive. Take action in your life to make a change.

Choose to make 2017 a better year through your attitude — it’s one thing you can control.