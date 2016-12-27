The beautiful Christmas carols have taken flight from the airwaves and all the department stores for another year, we’re finishing up the last of the cookies and candy and writing thank-you notes, sorting the pretty wrapping papers for recycling and taking time to reflect upon all the goodness and blessings of the season.



It’s still a few days before we make those new year’s resolutions, school days don’t begin for another week or so, and work schedules for many people aren’t quite a hassle until after the first of the year. Between putting away new gifts and trying to keep the cats from drinking the water from the tree stand, how about taking some time to open a new book and relax with a cup of tea while the rest of the world goes by. If Santa didn’t bring any books to your house this year, either of MI Town’s libraries are well-stocked with books and cds. A quick trip around the corner or down the street can make that happen.

We’ll welcome 2017 on Saturday night/Sunday morning and bid a fond farewell to this past year. At our house, we’ll celebrate at 9 p.m. (midnight, eastern time) via television, with those gathering in Central Park in New York. We hope you enjoy ringing in the new year whether it’s at a large hosted party, with family and a few good friends, or in peaceful solitude. Let’s all be mindful of the weather and road conditions, and if celebrating with adult beverages, choosing a designated driver to get everyone home safely.

Last year, we looked in the back of the pantry and retrieved one of those old half-gallon canning jars with a zinc lid. It’s been sitting on the dry sink in the corner of the dining room since New Year’s Eve, and we have occasionally put in little notes whenever something good happens. It can be anything from enjoying a visit from a friend to finding $1 on the sidewalk or having someone special give you a hug; mostly spontaneous things that put a smile on our faces at the time. On New Year’s Day, we’ll open the jar to reflect over the events of last year. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of a new tradition for us, and we can reminisce about how the little things can be far more meaningful than the big things.

As we count down the last few days until 2017, let us all resolve to do whatever we can to make the new year our best year ever. Let’s put aside differences and embrace the good things in our lives and the lives of those we love.