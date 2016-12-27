Minet Finds More Stability

INDEPENDENCE — Monmouth Independence Networks continues to rely on the cities of Monmouth and Independence to pay down the debt taken out on its behalf, but the company is more stable financially than in years past.

That was the report heard by the board of directors at its Thursday meeting.

Although the company has lost cable and phone customers as more people find ways to “cut the cord,” it has gained data customers.

Board chair Scott McClure said he was pleased the company was a little better than the budget forecasted.

“We used to have huge swings,” he said. “We weren’t sure if the budget meant anything. Now we know where we are. It might not be where we expected, but we know where we are. It’s all good trends.”

Minet director Don Patten said the company has to address the loss of revenue as people cut cable.

“We have not thought at all what the formula needs to look like to correctly reflect what we anticipate will be ongoing losses to cable TV, but we are cognizant that we need to,” he said.

The board also learned that Minet will be decommissioning its email service, noting that people are moving away from using internet providers for emails.

Board member David Ritchey said one reason for this is because of portability.

“They don’t want to have to change their emails when they change providers,” he said.

Minet customers who have @minetfiber email addresses will continue to receive forwarding services for a period once the email service has been decommissioned.