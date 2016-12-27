Pedee News

Nola Womer’s place has been sold so we now have new neighbors, Mike and Kim Heggen, of Salem. Mike has been working every day to make the house “bachelor habitable” and has moved in with his farmhands, James and Draven, and then Kim will live in Salem until it is actually inhabitable (by wife standards).

—

Mike had just learned that last Monday marked six years to the day since Nola Womer died. He of course had never met Nola, but thinks of her every day — the plastic flowers out front, the stash of bobby pins that her cat(s) batted under the linoleum in her bedroom, and so many other little things around there brings her to mind.

—

Cindy Clark flew to Alaska last Wednesday to see 6-year-old granddaughter Saoirse skate in a figure skating show along with 11 other 6 year olds, and 63 other acts. It was a quick trip, but so nice to see both Saoirse and 10-year-old grandson Spike, as well as son Hans and his wife Andrea. Cindy spent most of September and October with her 90-year-old mother, Naomi, in Sacramento, who needs lots of help at this point.

—

Pedee Church is hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University classes for anyone who would like to come. There will be a preview meeting on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at the church. Classes will start on Feb. 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will run for nine weeks. Call the church or come to the preview night if you have questions. Or you can look up Financial Peace University online.

This is a very effective worldwide program for getting your finances in hand, or just to improve your understanding of home finances from budgeting to insurance and everything in between.

Their figures show that the average family has an $8,000 turnaround in just 90 days from the start of the series.