Richey Fires Up Dragons

DALLAS — Senior Jason Richey showed flashes of offensive brilliance for Dallas’ boys basketball team.

“Over the course of last year, he developed the ability to score in a number of ways,” coach Trent Schwartz said.

Basketball • Dallas’ boys basketball team competed at the Rebel Basketball Classic. • The Dragons defeated Redmond 61-50 on Dec. 21 and North Eugene 44-40 on Thursday. • Jason Richey had 18 points against North Eugene. Carter Weisensee added nine points, while Aaron White scored five points, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals. • Dallas (3-3 overall) played Hermiston Tuesday after press time. The Dragons close out nonleague play at Pendleton Wednesday (today) at noon.

Richey could shoot the long ball, loft a floater, and get to the basket, and carved out a clear role on varsity.

“He was a good spark coming off the bench,” Schwartz said.

Coming off the bench is no longer the case for Richey.

He has upped his game in every facet and has seen it evolve in new ways.

Perhaps the biggest change in his offensive game is his passing. Forced to play point guard earlier this season when Aaron White missed time due to illness, Richey showed off his skills as a distributor.

“I would say I’m a better passer (than last season),” Richey said. “It gives me more confidence to drive to the basket knowing I can pass it out if I get stuck.”

Add in his ability to hit shots from all over the court, and Richey has become one of the Dragons’ most difficult players to stop.

“It makes them respect your shot,” Richey said. “Once you hit a few outside shots, your inside game opens up and vice versa. It helps both ways.”

Richey scored a team-high 18 points during a 44-40 win over North Eugene on Thursday; 16 points during a 61-50 victory over Redmond on Dec. 21; and 11 points during a 59-54 loss to North Salem on Dec. 20.

But his biggest improvements have little to do with putting the ball in the basket.

“I would say it’s his defense and his ability to keep in front of guys,” Schwartz said. “He’s become a much better defender on ball.”

Improving defense is a theme among all of Dallas’ players.

“I think last year we relied on offense a little too much,” Richey said. “You can’t do that to win games. You have to get stops.”

The Dragons backcourt may become one of the best in the Mid-Willamette Conference. White has returned from an illness, and Jacob Collins is set to return from a hamstring injury before league play starts on Jan.5, 2017.

“When those three get back on the court together, I think we’ll be clicking a little bit more,” Schwartz said.

Dallas, which played Hermiston Tuesday after press time, travels Pendleton Wednesday (today) at noon.

“We want to see more ball movement on offense and don’t be as one-dimensional on offense,” Richey said. “We just need to relax and have fun.”