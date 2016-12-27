Sports: Quick Hits

Central boys lose to Churchill

EUGENE — Central’s boys basketball team lost to Churchill 73-49 on Dec. 21.

Churchill led 37-33 at the half before using a third-quarter surge to pull away for the victory.



The Panthers (2-3 overall) will compete at the Century/Hillsboro Tournament Wednesday (today) through Friday before hosting Putnam Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Dallas girls defeat Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — Dallas’ girls basketball team defeated Hillsboro 46-43 on Dec. 21.

Olivia Nelson scored 12 points to lead the Dragons. Becca Ronco added 10 points, and Stefani Tallon scored nine points.

The Dragons trailed 29-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Dallas played Sherwood Tuesday after press time.

The Dragons will compete at the Nike Interstate Shootout Wednesday (today) through Friday before hosting Putnam Tuesday at 7 p.m.