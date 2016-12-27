Top Facebook Posts From 2016

POLK COUNTY — Arrests, fires, accidents and weather dominated the posts you, our readers, interacted with most on our Facebook page.

10. March 3: Lifetime post total impressions: 18,913.

Dallas firefighters responded to a fire at Forest River's Dallas facility today. Read about it here: http://www.polkio.com/news/2016/mar/03/fire-forest-river-contained/

9. Aug. 5: Lifetime post total impressions: 19,458.

This just in from Monmouth Power and Light:

This post shared information from the city of Monmouth’s Facebook page about an expected, planned outage for Monmouth Power and Light customers.

8. Jan. 25: Lifetime post total impressions: 19,477.

Four residents of Falls City were arrested Sunday after a search warrant was executed by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies.

7. Dec. 16: Lifetime post total impressions: 19,696.

Oregon State Police reporting an officer-involved shooting at the Dallas Wal-Mart. Dallas officer and suspect both wounded. No more information available at this time. Update: A media briefing has been scheduled for 9 p.m.

6. Dec. 16: Lifetime post total impressions: 25,603.

Winter weather advisory issued for Saturday. http://www.polkio.com/news/2016/dec/16/winter-weather-advisory-issued-saturday/

5. Aug. 24: Lifetime post total impressions: 20,112.

A Polk County Grand Jury clears Deputy Casey Gibson in a fatal officer-involved shooting. Read more here:

4. April 22: Lifetime post total impressions: 23,264.

Did you see a funnel cloud over the Monmouth-Independence area? Christine sent us this photo over Independence. The National Weather Service does not have any reports of tornados or funnel clouds, and does not have data on its radar. Let us know what you saw today, and we'll see what we can find out.

3. Dec. 4: Lifetime post total impressions: 33,544.

The hazardous weather outlook has officially become a winter weather advisory:

2. Sept. 13: Lifetime post total impressions: 38,951.

Kirk David Myrold — a Spanish teacher and girls’ soccer coach for DHS — was arrested Monday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. Read more here:

1. Jan. 29: Lifetime post total impressions: 57,588.

Dallas Police Lt. Jerry Mott expects to reopen Washington Street at Shelton after a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident. More in Wednesdays paper.