Ballots Due Tuesday For General Election

POLK COUNTY — Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. They may be mailed, or put in a drop box around the county:

• Polk County Courthouse, east side: 24-hours.

• Falls City Wagner Community Library, 111 N. Main St.: Tuesday-Thursday, no-on to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day, noon to 8 p.m.

• Grand Ronde, Governance Center Building G, 9615 Grand Ronde Road: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St.: 24-hour drop site in the front lobby.

• Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.: Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Western Oregon University, Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave.: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Election Day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• West Salem Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW: Sunday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.