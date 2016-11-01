Larios Is Dallas Distinguished Educator For September

DALLAS — LaCreole Middle School sixth-grade teacher Teresa Larios was named Distinguished Educator for September during a class assembly at the school.
Amy McFarland, colleague at LaCreole, nominated her for the honor saying: “She always goes above and beyond for her students” and “she is calm and patient.”
Larios’ students agreed, adding: “She is the best teacher ever,” and “she is very encouraging.”
The Distinguished Educator Program recognizes “excellence in teaching and learning” in Dallas School District schools.
