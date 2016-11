60th - Mulkey

Paul and Jeraldine (Jeree) Mulkey, of Monmouth, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 28. They were married in Rayville, Mo., in 1956. They are the parents of four children (and spouses): Barbara Mulkey, Leo and Molly Mulkey, Paul Jr. and Kim Mulkey and Tina Mulkey all of Monmouth; proud grandparents of three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A family celebration was held in their honor.